PLP set to hold its 55th National Convention this November 9th – 10th

STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIR OF THE PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL PARTY ON THE 55TH NATIONAL GENERAL CONVENTION

Prime Minister and PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis KC MP. on the floor of the Party’s 54th National Convention commanding a wave of support across the country.

7 September 2023

In accordance with the provisions of the Progressive Liberal Party’s Constitution dated 25 July 2019, the National General Council of the Party announces that the 55th National General Convention of the PLP will be held on 9 and 10th November 2023 at Bahamar in New Providence.

Nominations for officers are now to be accepted in forms to be made available shortly. Under the new procedures, no nominations will take place from the floor. All nominations will take place in writing and must be entered at least 14 days before the National General Convention to the Secretary General who is the returning officer for the elections.

The Council has also set a nonrefundable fee for anyone who wishes to run for office. For the office of Leader: 2500 dollars, Deputy Leader 2000 dollars, Chairman 1500 dollars and all other officers 250 dollars

The theme of the convention is: BUILDING ON PROGRESS: DRIVING CHANGE.

A detailed statement of the rules will be released in the coming days from the party’s headquarters..

End