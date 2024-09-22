PM Davis calls for Climate Action with full funding of the Loss and Damage Fund at New York Conference…

PM Davis at Climate Week in New York

PM DAVIS: Today at #ClimateWeekNYC, I addressed global leaders on the urgent need for climate action.

The Bahamas is already feeling the effects of climate change—from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian to the disappearance of the Bahama Warbler and Bahama Nuthatch.

We are taking bold steps, transitioning to clean energy and creating green jobs, but we need the world to act with us.

I called for full funding of the Loss and Damage Fund because, for nations like ours, climate change is not just an environmental issue—it’s a matter of survival. The time for bold, transformative action is now.