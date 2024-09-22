Second Drowning for the weekend – A 35-year-old Woman drowns in Abaco

ABACO| Police on Abaco are investigating the drowning death of a 35-year-old visitor at the Union Jack Public Dock around 2pm on Saturday.

Authorities arrived at the dock where a relative was attempting to resuscitate the victim offering CPR. She was transported to the local medical facility but was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death of the woman. This is the second drowning for the weekend. On Grand Bahama a 5-year-old drowned in a swimming pool.

May she rest in peace.