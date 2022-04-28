PM Davis looks to the future as he welcomes the world’s most powerful minds to the Bahamas at the FTX SALT conference

PRIME Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. at the FTX SALT Conference.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. welcomed the world’s most powerful minds in the Crypto arena as the country plays host to the FTX SALT global conference at the Baha Mar Convention Centre in Cable Beach.

The conference exposes the Bahamas to the world of Digital Assets, Crypto Currency and Evolving Technologies as it relates to Blockchain, Crypto Exchange and App in this space.

The Davis New Day government continues to have a global dialogue both inside and outside the Bahamas as it declared the Bahamas open for business. This new space will set the stage for the Bahamas as it transitions into a digital future, growing the economy, developing global partnerships and creating huge new opportunities for Bahamians.

PM Davis said, “FTX establishing its base in the Bahamas attracts a global interest in the digital asset field to our country; there are many reasons to partner with us, but you will also fall in love with our country and our people.”

Ahead of the conference FTX the world’s leading crypto currency company broke ground for this $60m headquarters in Western New Providence.