Javon Seymour and Percival Paul.

We are learning just minutes ago RBDF Able Seaman Javon Seymour (left photo) who was found not guilty in the murder of Petty Officer Percival Perpall (incident at Government House on April 28th, 2019) was just gunned down on Soldier Road in a hail of bullets. His condition is unknown at this time.

If ya live by the gun….you shall die by it!