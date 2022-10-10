PM Davis on the passing of Bishop Ellis J. Farrington – Statement of Condolences

By Hon. Philip E. Davis KC, MP

I was deeply saddened to learn last evening of the passing of a giant in the church community internationally, Diocesan Bishop, Ellis J. Farrington.



The religious ministry of Bishop Ellis J. Farrington spanned more than 60 years and during that journey, his ministry cultivated the presence of and spread the word of God through the various ministries of preaching, teaching, missions and evangelism in not only The Bahamas, but in Turks and Caicos, Jamaica and the United States.



Bishop Farrington’s work has influenced several generations of leaders in many spheres of national life both at home and abroad.



Presiding over 28 churches that made up the 39th Episcopal District – The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Council of the Pentecostal Assembly of the World, Inc., the reach and influence of the ministry of Bishop Farrington was truly global.



I commend and applaud the demonstrated, selfless commitment and strong leadership of Bishop Ellis J. Farrington and the indelible impact of his ministry on communities at home and abroad.



On the occasion of his 88th birthday I said the following about Bishop Farrington:

“The backbones of successful communities, societies and countries comprise love, morality, integrity, devotion, discipline and selfless service. Bishop Farrington embodies all of these qualities, therefore, his body of work and legacy of Christian and servant leadership are worthy of not just celebration, but emulation. I gladly join in this celebration to memorialize this important work that makes for building up the common good and the common life.”



Such was the impact and influence of Bishop Farrington’s work and legacy.



The state was to officially recognize his contributions to the growth and development of this country with the Order of Distinction on 10th October 2022, but as God would have it, his honour was meant to be posthumous.



My government and I thank him for his devoted and selfless service as he transitions to receive his just and eternal reward.



On behalf of my wife, Ann-Marie, the government and people of The Bahamas, I express heartfelt condolences to Bishop Ellis’ widow Mother Daisy and his children –Minister Rosalee Farrington-Wilkinson, Suffragan Bishop Dr. Sharon Rolle, District Elder Ellis Farrington Jr., Evangelist Sharmie Farrington Austin, Suffragan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington, Pastor Derek Farrington, Carolyn, Philip, Arnette, Kenwood and Kirkwood Farrington – on his passing.



May he rest in peace.