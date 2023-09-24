PM Davis on the passing of Clara Taylor-Bell

Mrs Clara Bell

PM DAVIS: With deep sorrow, my wife, Ann Marie, and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Minister Keith Bell and his family on the passing of his beloved wife, Clara Taylor-Bell, after her brave battle with cancer.

Clara symbolised grace, kindness, and service to all who knew her. Her unwavering faith and commitment to the community have left a lasting legacy.

In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family. Along with the nation, we mourn this significant loss and find solace in the belief that Clara is at peace, surrounded by eternal light and love.

We join the country in offering support and sympathies to Minister Keith Bell and his family during this painful time.

May Clara’s soul rest in peace.