Young RBDF Marine died one day after his birthday following a car accident on Friday…

Marine woke up unable to breathe…

David Duncombe

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of another Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine.

BP is learning of the passing of David Duncombe. According to reports Duncombe was in an accident two days ago.

However, he complained of having chest pains went to bed after celebrating his birthday on Saturday, complained of difficulty breathing Sunday morning, and died this morning.

Bahamas Press is warning about these high incidents of accidents which are resulting in deaths. Please drive responsibly. This is another sad story.

Pray for his family. Pray for his soul.

May he rest in peace.