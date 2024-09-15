PM Davis pays a visit to the National Youth Guard cohorts…

PM Davis greets the country’s National Youth Guards.

PM DAVIS: We launched the National Youth Guard because we believed young Bahamians would step up to support our country during national emergencies.

And they have answered the call! Our third Youth Guard cohort is gaining career-ready skills while training to support our security forces on the front lines during a new climate era.

Seeing these talented and hard-working recruits in action makes me more hopeful than ever about our future. I’m proud of this programme, and especially proud of these young Bahamians.

You are gaining technical and leadership skills in multiple fields, which will serve you well even as you serve our country.

We are grateful and excited to see you through the next steps of your journey!