Former Ambassador, Educator and Unionist Mr Leonard Archer passes….

Mr. Leonard Archer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of former Ambassador, Head Master, and Trade Unionist Mr Leonard Archer on Friday.

As a former Ambassador, A. Leonard Archer is hailed as one of the founding fathers of Civil Society Bahamas. He was president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, served as former Headmaster at the C C Sweeting School and was involved in the famous 1981 Teachers Strike.

Mr Archer served as the president of the Caribbean Congress of Labour and represented the Caribbean on the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions, based in Brussels.

Ambassador Archer is an original member of the Commonwealth Foundation for Civil Society Sector. In 1992, he was appointed as High Commissioner and Ambassador to CARICOM Countries after serving as the Director of Labour.

To his family today we send our condolences on his passing.

May he rest in peace.