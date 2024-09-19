PM Davis says he will lead PLP into 2026 Election…

PM Philip Brave Davis KC

www.thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis has confirmed his intention to remain at the helm of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for the 2026 general election.

When asked about his leadership role, Davis responded, “Presently as I stand here, yes.”

Davis led the PLP to a decisive victory in the September 16, 2021, general election, securing 32 out of 39 seats in the House of Assembly and ousting the Free National Movement (FNM) led by Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The previous election saw historically low voter turnout, largely attributed to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Minnis’s declining popularity.

Since assuming office, Davis has focused on several key initiatives, including the reduction of the value-added tax from 12% to 10%, a move aimed at easing financial burdens on Bahamians. His government also raised the minimum wage for the first time in years and recently approved a fuel margin increase to support struggling petroleum retailers.

Despite the PLP’s past success, the road ahead may not be straightforward. Historically, governments in the Bahamas have struggled to secure re-election, with the last instance being the FNM in 1992.

Analysts suggest that FNM leader Michael Pintard’s challenges in connecting with voters may bolster Davis’s chances. However, concerns linger regarding potential dissatisfaction among constituents toward some PLP members of parliament.