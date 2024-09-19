The Neil C. Ellis Library and Museum Opens…

The Neil C. Ellis Library and Museum opened.

NASSAU| Scores of Bahamians gathered on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the official opening of The Neil C. Ellis Library and Museum, in Pinewood Gardens Nassau.

This museum, which is the first of its kind in the country, is designed to provide an immersive educational and inspirational Journey documenting the life of Bishop Ellis and showcasing the evolution of Bahamian Christian leadership, church influence and community engagement over the past five decades.

The library and museum is open to students and local and international visitors.

On hand to celebrate this milestone was Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper along with Education Minister Genys Hanna-Martin, Labour Minister Pia Glover Rolle, Energy and Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis and Minister Lisa Rahming.

Sir Franklyn Wilson also presented at the special event.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC greeted by Bishop Neil C and Patrice Ellis.

Deputy PM Chester Cooper greeted by Bishop Neil C and Patrice Ellis.