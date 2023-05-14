PM Davis sends Happy Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers…

The late Mrs Dorothy Davis

PM Davis: Today is a day of deep reflection and immense gratitude. I am reminded of the woman who shaped my life, my beloved mother, Dorothy. She was the guiding light that led me on the path of public service and instilled the values that I carry with me as Prime Minister.

Her teachings have been a beacon in my life and shaped me into who I am today. She was a mother not just to me but to everyone who had the fortune of knowing her. Her strength, kindness, and humble spirit continue to inspire me.

On this Mother’s Day, I want to extend my heartfelt wishes to all mothers in The Bahamas. You are the pillars of our families, communities, and our nation. Your love and sacrifice do not go unnoticed. Today, we celebrate you and thank you for everything you do. Happy Mother’s Day.