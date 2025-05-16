PM Davis terms $827m Grand Lucayan Redevelopment HOA Signing Ceremony a ‘Pivotal Day for the People of Grand Bahama’

FNM boycotts economic success for Grand Bahamians!

Among the many special guests and senior government officials present at the ceremony held at the Grand Lucayan Convention Centre were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin; Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey and several Cabinet Ministers; members of the Diplomatic Corps, clergy and uniformed branches; various stakeholders and Grand Bahama residents. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy of Eric Rose)

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the Grand Lucayan Redevelopment Heads of Agreement Signing Ceremony, on May 15, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that the day would long be remembered as “pivotal for the people of Grand Bahama”.

“It’s time to turn the page on hardship, to leave heartbreak behind,” he said. “It’s a time for renewal, a time for new opportunities, a time for new beginnings.”

The prime minister said, “As many of you know, I had the pleasure of living in Grand Bahama very early in my career, which gave me the opportunity to form lifelong friendships and a strong connection to this very special place. It also gave me the opportunity to understand the potential of Grand Bahama to create a fulfilling life.”



After speaking about his personal ties to Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Davis pointed out that leadership is about “what you leave behind”.

“I intend to leave behind real results for the people of Grand Bahama – jobs, infrastructure, healthcare, opportunity, and most of all, dignity,” he stated.

“That’s what matters. That’s what lasts.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that the Grand Lucayan redevelopment was “very ambitious, and rightly so”.

He said: “At the heart of this redevelopment is an integrated resort village that will create jobs, restore confidence, and give Grand Bahama the momentum it deserves. That means three new hotel buildings, a full-scale cruise resort, a revitalized 25,000-square-foot casino, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, over-the-water cabanas, beach clubs, family attractions, water parks, retail spaces, restaurants, music venues, and a 16-slip mega-yacht marina. This is no small undertaking.”

“This is an $827 million investment – and perhaps much more – the kind of scale that has the power to shift the local economy, create opportunity at every level, and change lives for the better,” Prime Minister Davis added. “More than 1,300 jobs will be created during construction, and 1,750 permanent jobs when the development is fully up and running.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that thousands of Bahamians will have an opportunity to earn, to grow, and to build a future for themselves and their families, right there at home.

He said: “We’ve said clearly: Bahamians must be at the centre of this. At least 80% of these jobs must go to our people. That’s not just a condition — it’s a conviction. Because we know the skill is here. The talent is here. The work ethic is here. What’s been missing is opportunity; but no longer.”

“You see, we’re not here to make promises, Prime Minister Davis continued. “We’re here to make progress – enduring progress. The kind of progress that can lift up entire communities on Grand Bahama.”

Prime Minister Davis said that what they were building of the Grand Lucayan was not a stand-alone project: it was part of a “wider, more connected vision for Grand Bahama”.

He said: “A vision that recognises that true development doesn’t happen in silos. It happens when the key pieces fit together – when infrastructure supports industry, when tourism supports small business development, when investment supports people’s ability to live, and work, and thrive – right here at home.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that was why his government was focused on delivering a broader transformation.

“We are moving ahead with a new, modern airport that matches the scale of Grand Bahama’s ambitions,” he announced. “We’re also supporting the Carnival port development, a critical piece in making Grand Bahama a leading cruise destination again. Thousands of passengers, new spending in the local economy, and fresh opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs across transport, food, crafts, and tour services.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the Grand Bahama Shipyard was also a part of that strategy.

“Already one of the most important industrial assets in the country, the Grand Bahama Shipyard is receiving attention and investment to ensure it continues to grow as a hub for technical jobs, skilled trades, and export-led services,” he said. “This is what a modern economy looks like. It’s not built on one pillar — it’s built on a strong foundation that supports tourism, transport, manufacturing, and innovation.”



Prime Minister Davis added: “And don’t forget – we are building a new hospital, because the people of this island deserve modern, reliable healthcare, without having to fly to Nassau for basic services. We are investing in roads and water systems. We are helping small businesses. We are pushing for more training, more job readiness, and more chances for young people to stay and succeed right here, which is being led by your own Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey. And, yes, we are starting up new developments like this one, because we know that jobs are the foundation for any economy, a path to dignity and self-reliance.

“That is the kind of holistic vision Grand Bahama deserves. And that is the vision we are delivering.”

Prime Minister Davis thanked Mr. Steve Sirang, CEO of Concord Wilshire Capital, and the entire development team.

“You brought your heart, proposal, and a sense of belief in Grand Bahama’s future, and you’ve committed to working alongside us to make that future real,” he said. “I thank you for that.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “I’d also like to thank Curt Hollingsworth, our Consul General out of Miami who introduced Steve to Grand Bahama, and later to me. To the Deputy Prime Minister, you have been central in our redevelopment of Grand Bahama and it’s your tireless efforts towards, what I call, the launching pad that have helped get us to where we are today.”

He continued by thanking Minister Moxey.

“Your determination to see this island rise again has never wavered, and it shows in the outcome we celebrate today, along with Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith,” Prime Minister Davis said. “There’s no doubt that Grand Bahama is in good hands and its future is bright.”

He continued: “And to the Director of Investments Phylicia Woods Hanna – words can hardly express our appreciation for the amount of hours spent, the tireless effort made, to pull this across the line. We thank you.”

He also thanked Attorney General Ryan Pinder; Chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Ltd., Julian Russell and its board members; and all the public officers across government who worked behind the scenes.

“We are building a better future for our country and this island,” Prime Minister Davis stated.

He added: “My friends: Let us remind ourselves, no one project can fix everything. Making sure the economy includes everyone who wants to be included is going to take a lot of hard work.

“We all need to pull in the same direction; so allow me to invite you on board. No matter where you stand politically – I ask you to join in building a better Grand Bahama.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “This is a moment that should unite all Bahamians.

“A moment when Grand Bahamians can stop waiting and start building. A moment for those who kept going, who kept believing – to see that their faith was not in vain. Let us move forward together – with great purpose, with gratitude, and with the people at the centre of it all.

“Let this moment be the turning point. The moment Grand Bahama turned the page and started its most auspicious chapter.

“Friends: Let’s get to work, and let us work together. May God bless Grand Bahama; and may God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis speaks, during his Official Remarks at the Grand Lucayan Redevelopment Heads of Agreement Signing Ceremony, on May 15, 2025.

Special guests including the USA Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish and Ambassador to the UK Tom Hartley, along with Principals for the new operators in attendance.

Cabinet Minister Keith Bell, Clay Sweeting and Glenys Hanna Martin on Grand Bahama to celebrate with Grand Bahamians the historic HOA signing on the Grand Lucayan Redevelopment.

MPs Kingsley Smith, Wayde Watson, Leon Lundy, Zane Lightbourne and State Minister Lisa Rahming on Grand Bahama to celebrate with Grand Bahamians the historic HOA signing on the Grand Lucayan Redevelopment.