Prime Minister Philip Davis’s Remarks at the $827 Million Grand Lucayan Redevelopment HOA Signing Ceremony

A bold $827 million investment to transform Grand Bahama is underway with the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Hotel. The Davis Administration is delivering jobs, growth, and real opportunity for the people who’ve waited long enough. – May 15th, 2025

“Friends,



Some chapters take longer to write than we’d like — but sometimes it is those same chapters which turn out to be crucial to the story.



Today, I believe we will long be remembered as pivotal for the people of Grand Bahama. It’s time to turn the page on hardship, to leave heartbreak behind. It’s a time for renewal, a time for new opportunities, a time for new beginnings.



As many of you know, I had the pleasure of living in Grand Bahama very early in my career, which gave me the opportunity to form lifelong friendships and a strong connection to this very special place. It also gave me the opportunity to understand the potential of Grand Bahama to create a fulfilling life.



Now, there are those who’ve tried to question my connection to Grand Bahama. They say things like, “He doesn’t live here. He only visits.” As if that somehow disqualifies a person from caring deeply, or working tirelessly, for this island.



But let’s think about that for a moment.



There are leaders in our public life who live in Grand Bahama but spend much of their time in Nassau because that’s where national decisions are made. They move between islands because their responsibilities demand it. And we respect that.



Because the truth is—leadership in The Bahamas requires you to move. It requires you to show up wherever your people need you. And I don’t believe that where you sleep at night defines your loyalty.. The definition of your loyalty is your track record. Your investment. Your willingness to show up in the hard times — not just the photo ops.



I built my law practice in Grand Bahama. I served here as a magistrate. I lived here, worked here, and my eldest child was born in Grand Bahama. I became a father in Grand Bahama. I didn’t just pass through—I made a life here.



So when people try to suggest I don’t belong to this place, they’re not talking to the facts. They’re trying to play small politics with something much bigger than that.



Because in the end, leadership isn’t about where you live. It’s about what you leave behind. And I intend to leave behind real results for the people of Grand Bahama — jobs, infrastructure, healthcare, opportunity, and most of all – dignity.



That’s what matters. That’s what lasts.



What a blessing it is to be here with you today, to be able to come together to share triumph rather than tragedy.



Every island in our country carries its own story. But Grand Bahama’s story is unlike any other.



You have faced economic downturns, and the strongest storms in nature’s arsenal. Yet no matter the force of devastation, when the waters recede, the people of Grand Bahama rise.



You sweep out the mud. You reopen your churches. You reopen your businesses. And most of all — you keep your faith alive.



It is your strength of spirit which inspires our optimism about Grand Bahama’s next chapter. We know you’re going to show up with talent and with determination.



And if anyone ever needs reminding about how special Grand Bahamians are, Minister Moxey is ready to preach that gospel. She has worked hard to help our straw vendors, Junkanooers, and entrepreneurs; she has provided micro-grants, created a Beautiful Grand Bahama programme that has employed more than 500 persons to date, and worked hard alongside you on community projects.



She has been fighting for you, every step of the way – helping you hold on through tough times.



And now – finally – you the people of Grand Bahama will have the development partners you deserve – partners committed to serious, long-term investment, partners who understand that this island’s success depends on people being central to progress, rather than spectators to it.



The Grand Lucayan redevelopment is very ambitious. And rightly so.



At the heart of this redevelopment is an integrated resort village that will create jobs, restore confidence, and give Grand Bahama the momentum it deserves.



That means three new hotel buildings.



A full-scale cruise resort.



A revitalized 25,000-square-foot casino.



A Greg Norman-designed golf course.



Over-the-water cabanas, beach clubs, family attractions, water parks, retail spaces, restaurants, music venues — and a 16-slip mega-yacht marina.



This is no small undertaking.



This is an $827 million investment and perhaps more—the kind of scale that has the power to shift the local economy, create opportunity at every level, and change lives for the better.



More than 1,300 jobs will be created during construction, and 1,750 permanent jobs when the development is fully up and running.



Thousands of Bahamians will have an opportunity to earn, to grow, and to build a future for themselves and their families, right here at home.



We’ve said clearly: Bahamians must be at the centre of this. At least 80% of these jobs must go to our people. That’s not just a condition—it’s a conviction. Because we know the skill is here. The talent is here. The work ethic is here. What’s been missing is opportunity.



But no longer.



You see, we’re not here to make promises. We’re here to make progress.



Enduring progress.



The kind of progress that can lift up entire communities on Grand Bahama.



What we’re building here at the Grand Lucayan is not a stand-alone project — it’s part of a wider, more connected vision for Grand Bahama.



A vision that recognises that true development doesn’t happen in silos. It happens when the key pieces fit together — when infrastructure supports industry, when tourism supports small business development, when investment supports people’s ability to live, and work, and thrive – right here at home.



That’s why our government is focused on delivering a broader transformation.



We are moving ahead with a new, modern airport that matches the scale of Grand Bahama’s ambitions — able to attract more carriers, handle more capacity, and offer visitors a first impression that reflects the quality of what this island has to offer.



We’re also supporting the Carnival port development — a critical piece in making Grand Bahama a leading cruise destination again. Thousands of passengers, new spending in the local economy, and fresh opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs across transport, food, crafts, and tour services.



The shipyard, too, is part of this strategy. Already one of the most important industrial assets in the country, the Grand Bahama Shipyard is receiving attention and investment to ensure it continues to grow as a hub for technical jobs, skilled trades, and export-led services.



This is what a modern economy looks like. It’s not built on one pillar — it’s built on a strong foundation that supports tourism, transport, manufacturing, and innovation.



And don’t forget – we are building a new hospital, because the people of this island deserve modern, reliable healthcare, without having to fly to Nassau for basic services.



We are investing in roads and water systems. We are helping small businesses. We are pushing for more training, more job readiness, and more chances for young people to stay and succeed right here, which is being led by your own Minister Ginger Moxey.



And yes — we are starting up new developments like this one, because we know that jobs are the foundation for any economy, a path to dignity and self-reliance.



That is the kind of holistic vision Grand Bahama deserves. And that is the vision we are delivering.



As I conclude my remarks.



I would like to thank Mr. Steve Sirang and the entire development team. You brought your heart, proposal, and a sense of belief in Grand Bahama’s future, and you’ve committed to working alongside us to make that future real.



I thank you for that.



I’d also like to thank Curt Hollingsworth, our Consul General out of Miami who introduced Steve to Grand Bahama, and later to me.



To the Deputy Prime Minister, you have been central in our redevelopment of Grand Bahama amd it’s your tireless efforts towards our launching pad that have helped get us to where we are today.



To the Minister for Grand Bahama — your determination to see this island rise again has never wavered, and it shows in the outcome we celebrate today, along with Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith. There’s no doubt that Grand Bahama is in good hands and its future is bright.



And to the Director of Investments Phylicia Woods Hanna — words can hardly express our appreciation for the hours you’ve put in to pulling this across the line. Thank you for managing this.



To Julian Russell, Chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Lts and its board members – we thank you.



And finally, to all the public officers across government who worked behind the scenes—this day is yours as well.



We are building a better future for our country and this island.



My friends:



Let us remind ourselves, no one project can fix everything. Making sure the economy includes everyone who wants to be included is going to take a lot of hard work.



We all need to pull in the same direction.



So allow me to invite you on board.



No matter where you stand politically — I ask you to join in building a better Grand Bahama.



This is a moment that should unite all Bahamians.



A moment when Grand Bahamians can stop waiting and start building.



A moment for those who kept going, who kept believing—to see that their faith was not in vain.



Let us move forward together — with great purpose, with gratitude, and with the people at the centre of it all.



Let this moment be the turning point. The moment Grand Bahama turned the page and started its most auspicious chapter.



Friends: Let’s get to work, and let us work together.



May God Bless Grand Bahama.



And May God Bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”