NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis signed the Book of Condolence and paid respects to the family of the late Rt. Hon. Henry Bostwick at Lie-in-State ceremonies in the Foyer of the Senate on Thursday, May 15, 2025. An Official Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Friday, May 16, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Janet Bostwick, widow of the late Henry Bostwick pays respects at Lie-in-State in the Senate Foyer.