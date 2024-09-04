PM Davis touches down on Cat Island to inspect progress on his New Airport for the community…

Cat Island Airport main structure up.

NASSAU| Steady progress is being made on the New Cat Island Airport as Prime Minister Davis was on the island on Tuesday to do an inspection and oversee the progress on the terminal building.

The multi-million dollar airport and airstip in Cat Island will feature modern and sustainable designs, part of a larger plan to boost investments and revitalise the island. At the same, time miles of fresh new roadways are being built.

The PLPs in Cat Island are excited with the new changes underway and the future prospects for the island.

