PM Davis walks the ground in Jones Town & Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Saturday with a 300-member ground team…

Lincoln Bain chased by FNMs in Eight Mile Rock!

WEST Grand Bahama | Prime Minister Philip E. BRAVE Davis KC was on the ground in Jones Town today with his 300-member Saturation Saturday team walking door to door and meeting residents.

The day follows a night of rallying in the Jones Town community where top leaders of the Party spoke at a packed rally of supporters of the PLP in the Community.

Davis reminded voters that a vote for his candidate Kingsley Smith is a vote to continue the progress started by former MP the late Obie Wilchcombe.

Davis was pulling out all stops and was joined by former Cabinet Minister D. Shane Gibson who reiterated the call to to voters to support Kingsley Smith on the NOVEMBER 22nd polling day.

Meanwhile, the main opposition candidate in the race, Stinkin Lincoln Bain, was captured in a big row with drunk FNM supporters in the constituency.

The “pissy” FNM drunkards rolled out Bain who had to cut his live broadcast and run into his car to get away from the FNM supporters. They believe Bain is being financed by former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Next week Davis will deliver his “Shock and Awe Forces” to close the deal on the seat for the PLP. This one is OVER! According to polling numbers on the ground, Bimini alone will deliver a 3 to 1 victory for the PLP.

It ain’t LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!