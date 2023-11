Mrs Kim Rolle-Valente

LONDON| Mrs Kim Rolle-Valente a Bahamian living in Europe has participated in the ICN World Natural Bodybuilding Championships held in Perugia, Italy November 3-5.

She placed 2nd in the Women’s Classic Figure Plus and 2nd in the Women’s Figure Open. She went on to win. Rolle-Valente is married to Ricardo Valente and lives in London.

The former Miss Bahamas beauty pageant contestant is the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth Turnquest-Rolle from Exuma.

BP CONGRATULATES KIM ON HER BIG WIN!