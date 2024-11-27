PM Davis: ‘We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history – a moment of accountability’

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

NASSAU The Bahamas – During his Communication to Parliament on the United States District Court Southern District of New York Indictment Regarding Bahamian Nationals and Officials on November 27, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis pointed out that, on November 26, 2024, his Government of The Bahamas was made aware of the filed indictment that involved “criminal activity that commenced since at least May 2021, exposes deeply troubling allegations of corruption within our own borders”.

“It alleges that certain individuals within our law enforcement agencies, those sworn to protect our nation and its people, chose instead to betray that trust by facilitating drug and arms trafficking through The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Davis said in the House of Assembly.

He added: “These are not isolated incidents or random breaches of conduct. The indictment paints a picture of deliberate actions, of people using their positions of authority not to defend our nation but to enable criminal networks to thrive. For years, as we fought to keep our borders secure, the very institutions meant to safeguard our sovereignty were compromised.

“This revelation strikes at the core of who we are as a nation.”

Prime Minister Davis states that it was not just a failure of duty, but a violation of the Bahamian people’s trust.

“These actions not only threaten and endanger our citizens but have also tarnished our nation’s reputation,” he said. “This House and the Bahamian people deserve answers.”

“The Government of The Bahamas will act decisively to ensure that those responsible for these breaches, regardless of rank or position, are held accountable,” Prime Minister Davis added. “This betrayal will not go unanswered.”

He pointed out that, in light of those serious allegations, he wanted to assure this House and the Bahamian people that his Government will “act swiftly and decisively”.

“We will engage with our U.S. partners and assist fully in this investigation,” Prime Minister Davis stated. “The defendants will have their day in court, where the guilt or innocence of each will be established.”

He added: “But we cannot wait – and we will not wait – for the outcomes of court proceedings in the United States. We are going to use every resource – and consider every option – so that Bahamians can trust those who take an oath to protect them. This is essential. Everything is on the table. We will have change, we will have reform, and we will have action.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “While our proximity to the United States, and our vast and open waters, have long made our country vulnerable to traffickers, we are far from the only country or jurisdiction to face problems like the ones we discuss today. I will not downplay the seriousness of this moment. But I am determined for our country not to be defined by any wrongdoings of a few but instead by the urgency, the gravity, and the efficacy of our shared national response. The best of us are far more numerous and stronger than the worst of us.”

Prime Minister Davis revealed that, on at least three occasions, and as recent as earlier that year, he raised with senior members of US enforcement and intelligence agencies his “deep concern” over the sharp uptick in the flow of cocaine through The Bahamas.

“At the time, it was clear that such an increase could not have occurred without strong intelligence pointing to who was directly involved,” he said. “These revelations now underscore the validity of those concerns and reveal the extent to which this betrayal of duty undermined our nation’s efforts to combat trafficking.”

“It is important to emphasize that the alleged activities began at least since May 2021,” Prime Minister Davis added. “For more than three years, it has pieced together evidence that paints a damning picture of collusion and corruption. Let there be no doubt: the Bahamian people deserve accountability for every act of betrayal committed during this time.

“The tree will be shaken until every bad apple falls.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that, to those who believe they can outsmart the systems of justice and intelligence, “let this serve as a clear and stern warning: the days of operating in the shadows are over”.

“You will be found, and you will be held accountable,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis said that, to that end, he had directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to issue a Diplomatic Note requesting further details about allegations involving a high ranking Bahamian politician. Such allegations, he added, demand thorough investigation, and “no stone will be left unturned in seeking the truth”.

“To clarify, the indictment states, and I quote, ‘the defendant said that in exchange for $2 million USD, a high-ranking Bahamian politician – who was named – would authorize the assistance and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials’,” Prime Minister Davis said. “There is no allegation that any payments were made or authorization given. However we need to know who and the details of the allegation.”

“We owe it to the Bahamian people to get to the bottom of this,” he added. “We will root out the corruption that has allowed criminal enterprises to flourish under the guise of law enforcement.

“The allegations outlined in this indictment necessitate immediate action to address the serious breaches of trust within our law enforcement institutions.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that, on that day, he had requested a meeting with the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy to discuss those findings and reaffirm his Government’s commitment to full cooperation in uncovering the truth and dismantling those criminal networks.

“Additionally, I will meet with the leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to discuss the allegations detailed in the indictment,” he said. “The Leadership of these organization must understand the gravity of this moment and the immediate need to restore the integrity of our institutions.”

He added: “Our security forces must demonstrate that they are prepared to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. The Bahamian people deserve a security framework they can trust, and this government will ensure that trust is rebuilt, beginning with holding those in positions of authority accountable for these failures. Let this be the moment we commit, as a nation, to restore confidence in the institutions that serve our people.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that the Bahamian people had a right to be angry.

“They have a right to feel betrayed,” he said. “When those sworn to protect and serve our nation instead choose to exploit their positions for personal gain, it undermines the very fabric of trust that holds our society together.”

Prime Minister Davis said that the indictment brought forward the day before, revealed “a breach so deep that it strikes at the heart of our national security”.

“This is not just about criminal acts – it is about the betrayal of the Bahamian people’s faith in their institutions,” he said. “Those who were responsible for protecting weapons from coming to our shores were, in fact, facilitating their arrival.

“This betrayal of duty is unforgivable and has placed every citizen in harm’s way.

Prime Minister Davis said that all options were on the table to rebuild trust and restore confidence in The Bahamas’ law enforcement agencies. The Bahamian people deserved institutions they can depend on, he added, led by individuals who uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

He said: “It is our duty to ensure that the constitutional responsibility to serve the people is upheld at every level of government and law enforcement. The chips must fall where they may, and those responsible for this betrayal must face the full weight of justice. This government, as I said, will act decisively to root out corruption, rebuild trust, and restore the faith of the Bahamian people in the very systems designed to protect them.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that Bahamians deserved a police force and a defence force they can trust.

“Let us make no mistake: the anger of the Bahamian people is not just justified – it is a call to action, and we will answer that call,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis also revealed that, before the House’s upcoming Christmas break, he will bring to Parliament new legislation aimed at strengthening oversight of the conduct and operations of our law enforcement agencies.

He said: “This legislation will ensure that no individual or institution is above accountability. It will provide mechanisms to prevent corruption, establish clear checks and balances, and empower independent bodies to investigate and act when breaches occur.”

“These reforms are a proactive commitment to the Bahamian people that this government will do everything in its power to rebuild trust in our institutions,” Prime Minister Davis added. “We cannot allow a repeat of the failures that have been exposed, and we must create a framework that holds everyone to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.”

He continued: “The Bahamian people deserve law enforcement agencies they can depend on, and this legislation will be a critical step toward ensuring that those in positions of authority are held accountable for their actions at all times. It is time to set a new standard.”

Prime Minsiter Davis stated that the House of Assembly had a responsibility to “act boldly and decisively”. The introduction of that legislation, he added, represented “a turning point in our commitment to reforming and strengthening our institutions for the benefit of all Bahamians”.

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history – a moment of accountability,” he stated. The misconduct of a few must not and will not define The Bahamas. We are a proud and resilient people, and we will not allow the actions of the corrupt to tarnish our nation’s reputation or compromise our future.”

Prime Minster Davis added: “Let me be clear: those who have betrayed the trust of the Bahamian people will be found, and they will be brought to justice. Our commitment to restoring integrity in our institutions is unbending and unyielding, and this government will take every measure necessary to ensure that law and order prevail.”

He continued: “To the Bahamian people, I say this: your anger is heard, your frustration understood, and your demand for action is justified. Together, we will rebuild trust, we will strengthen our institutions, and we will ensure that such betrayals can never take root again.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that his Government stood resolute in its duty to protect the sovereignty and security of The Bahamas.

“The road ahead will not be easy, but with decisive action and the will of the people, we will emerge stronger and more unified,” he said. “Let us move forward with purpose and determination, ensuring that justice is served and trust is restored.”