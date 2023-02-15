PM Davis welcomes colleagues of the Caribbean at OPM CARICOM press conference

PM DAVIS becomes Caribbean Stongman for regional stability in a changing world!

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, as Chairman of CARICOM addressed a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, February 14, 2023 welcoming colleagues from throughout the Caribbean to the 44th Heads of Government Meeting, February 15-17, in Nassau.

The Prime Minister is pictured with the Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett during his address. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)