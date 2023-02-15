The Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, wish to advise the general public of the following ROAD CLOSURES & DIVERSIONS on Thursday 16th February, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. ROAD CLOSURES

❖ Fredrick Street between Bay & Princess Streets

❖ Parliament Street between Bay and East Hill Streets

❖ East Hill Street between East Street and Peck Slope

❖ Shirley Street between East and Fredrick Streets

❖ Market Street between Duke Street and School Lane

❖ Baillou Hill Road between Dillet & Cumberland Streets

❖ Dillet Street between Baillou Hill Road and Hospital Lane

❖ Market Street between Bay Street and Duke Street

❖ George Street between Duke Street and King Street TRAFFIC DIVERSION

❖ Traffic traveling north on Baillou Hill Road will be diverted west on Dillet Street

❖ Traffic traveling east on Meeting Street will be diverted, south on Hospital Lane

❖ Traffic traveling west on Shirley Street will be diverted north and south on East Street

❖ Local traffic leaving from the following streets will be diverted east out of the area

o George Street

o Market Street north

o Fredrick Street

o Charlotte Street o Parliament Street and Bank Lane