The Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, wish to advise the general public of the following ROAD CLOSURES & DIVERSIONS on Thursday 16th February, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. ROAD CLOSURES
❖ Fredrick Street between Bay & Princess Streets
❖ Parliament Street between Bay and East Hill Streets
❖ East Hill Street between East Street and Peck Slope
❖ Shirley Street between East and Fredrick Streets
❖ Market Street between Duke Street and School Lane
❖ Baillou Hill Road between Dillet & Cumberland Streets
❖ Dillet Street between Baillou Hill Road and Hospital Lane
❖ Market Street between Bay Street and Duke Street
❖ George Street between Duke Street and King Street TRAFFIC DIVERSION
❖ Traffic traveling north on Baillou Hill Road will be diverted west on Dillet Street
❖ Traffic traveling east on Meeting Street will be diverted, south on Hospital Lane
❖ Traffic traveling west on Shirley Street will be diverted north and south on East Street
❖ Local traffic leaving from the following streets will be diverted east out of the area
o George Street
o Market Street north
o Fredrick Street
o Charlotte Street o Parliament Street and Bank Lane