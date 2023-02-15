FNM Groups headed by Minnis prepared to shame the nation!

FORMER DISGRACED PM Most Honourable Ever Hubert Minnis and Adrian “Juvenile” Gibson.

DEAR Editor,

I am incensed this morning with the inflammatory discussions within the FNM chat groups.

The Bahamas is hosting a high level International Caricom and Canadian Leaders Conference.

Our PM is Chairing this very important conference. Matters of National and International importance will be attended to.

It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of everyone within our borders.

Yet we have detractors stoking discussions of insurrection, simply because their Party is not in office.

Having travelled to many countries over the years, it is customary for host countries to not only protect and care for their guests, but to lay out the welcome mat of hospitality.

These morons are bemoaning traffic diversions and belly aching about the Government costs to hospitably host our Caricom Delegates.

Even worse they are actively chatting about and gloatingly suggesting a Terrorist Attack.

This is despicable and unpatriotic in every sense.

I am saddened to know that POLITRICS BY THE OPPOSITION FORCES HAS RISEN TO THIS LEVEL OF DESPERATION!

Yet no one seems to remember how we were held captive and locked down by authoritarian rules while the squandered and stole Millions of Dollars from the Bahamian Taxpayers and International Agencies.

SMDT…

We must reveal them for who they are….and their evil plotting!