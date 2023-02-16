PM Davis welcomes PM Justin Trudeau of Canada…

PM Davis: It was an honour to welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to The Bahamas. Our discussions focused on strengthening our partnership, particularly in trade, climate change, and regional security.

As we host the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting, we must engage with our allies and friends in the international community to advance our shared goals. I am grateful for the continued support and collaboration of Prime Minister Trudeau and the Canadian government, and I look forward to building on our longstanding friendship and cooperation.