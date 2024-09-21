PM Highlights History of Bahamas-Chinese Relations at PRC 75th Anniversary Ceremony

L-r Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Prime Minister Philip Davis, Ambassador Yan Jiarong, and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, said, on September 18, 2024, that he was delighted to be at the Official Ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and to officially welcome Her Excellency Yan Jiarong as the new Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas.

“While The Bahamas and China formally established bilateral relations in 1997, the beginnings of our friendship stretch as far back as the nineteenth century,” he pointed out the event held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort.

Among those present included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Frederick Mitchell; fellow Cabinet Ministers; senior Government officials; and members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Bahamas China Friendship Association.

Prime Minister Davis noted that the first Chinese families migrated to The Bahamas in the 1870s, a period of Bahamian history “marked by economic hardship.”

“With blockade running no longer a viable source of revenue, commerce had slowed considerably across the archipelago, straining existing social tensions,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis added: “Despite these difficult times, Chinese families managed to integrate themselves into Bahamian society. Some launched ventures that brought them commercial success, while others left their indelible mark by the lives they led.”

He noted that, regardless of their professional pursuits, Chinese Bahamians “have undoubtedly enriched the social fabric of our islands, helping to shape The Bahamas into the vibrant, egalitarian nation it is today.”

“Over the past century, China itself has seen tremendous change,” Prime Minister Davis continued.

He added: “The nation’s economy is now the second largest in the world, with rapid modernisation having transformed the PRC into a leading global manufacturer. One hundred million rural Chinese citizens have been lifted out of poverty, providing a worthwhile point of reference for developing nations throughout the Global South.

“As China has pursued its unique development pathway, so too has it promoted the world’s common development through a variety of global initiatives – initiatives which speak to an enduring commitment to global well-being.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that Sino-Bahamian relations had only deepened since the first Chinese migrants arrived in The Bahamas.

“Beyond migration, our fruitful partnership spans the realms of economic and technical cooperation, education, trade, and financial services,” he said. “Ties continue to be strengthened by the many Bahamians students, many present here tonight, who have pursued higher education in China and who returned with a greater appreciation of East Asian culture. Many large-scale developments, crucial to our economic advancement, have also been realised in partnership with Chinese companies and financial institutions.

“The list, my friends, goes on.”

Prime Minister Davis added that, indeed, in the 27 years since the countries established formal relations, much had been achieved.

“Building on this history of shared success, The Bahamas signed on to China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) this past March. Together, our nations will work to advance progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, combining our voices on important matters affecting developing states, such as sovereignty and non-interference, social welfare, and climate change,” he said.

“I look forward to making headway on these fronts in partnership with the People’s Republic of China,” Prime Minister Davis added. “Our shared vision, built on mutual respect, is robust and ambitious. We have a good track record, and I believe it will keep getting better. After all, though our societies and geography may differ, The Bahamas and China share much in common, when it comes to forging a prosperous future for our citizens.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that, as they all celebrated the diamond jubilee and the lasting bonds between The Bahamas and the People’s Republic of China, let them do so “with a profound appreciation for the virtues of friendship.”

He added that, with Golden Week fast approaching, China would soon observe an important period of “rest, reflection, and national commemoration.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, I extend my warmest wishes to the Chinese people in advance of this festive period,” Prime Minister Davis said. “I trust it will be a joyful and replenishing Golden Week, filled with pride and elation at all that has been achieved over the past 75 years.”

He added: “Let us also give a warm Bahamian welcome again to Ambassador Yan Jiarong, the second consecutive woman to assume this august role. Her appointment in this high-level diplomatic position speaks not only to her vast experience and competency, but to the Chinese government’s commitment to gender equality – a charge my administration proudly shares.”

Prime Minister Davis said to Ambassador Yan that he looked forward to “this new chapter.”

“I am confident that under your leadership, relations between The Bahamas and China will continue to prosper,” he said.

He added: “The Bahamas continues to adhere to the One-China policy, and is intent on collaborating with China to achieve our common goals, both in-country and abroad; so I look forward to deepening our friendship in the years to come.

“Once again, Happy National Day to China.”