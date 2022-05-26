PM opens Local Government Leadership Workshop 2022 – a full schedule of update sessions on multiple areas of government￼

Pictured are Prime Minister Davis and Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting addressing the workshop, and greeting the delegates. The theme of the leadership workshop is ‘Local Government: Today and Beyond – Positively Impacting Local Communities.’ (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis was the keynote speaker at the Local Government Leadership Workshop, May 23-27, 2022 at SuperClubs Breezes, where he officially opened the ceremonies on Wednesday, and urged Local Government practitioners to embrace change as they are on the frontline of transformation in the Family Islands.

He said, the government has begun the legislative process that will govern how it will leverage and monetize natural resources to receive carbon credits and protect the environment.

“These measures are significant for Local Government practitioners and Family Island Administrators because much of our natural resources in the blue and green economies exist in and around the Family Islands.”

The forum held a full daily schedule of update and training sessions for the delegates informing on multiple departments and functions of government. It will end with a wrap-up banquest on Friday evening.