PMH DISTINGUISHED HOUSE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD 2022

Dr. Eythan Brown

NASSAU| The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) continued its annual tradition of recognizing clinical excellence by awarding Dr. Eythan Brown the honor of The Distinguished House Officer of The Year award for July 2021 to July 2022. This prestigious award is granted to the member of the intern class who demonstrated consistent dedication, leadership, effective communication, premier intellect, and a desire to be of service to patients.

Dr. Burnett Medical Chief of Staff, in conjunction with Dr. Shrikanth Garikaparthi presented The Distinguished House Officer of The Year award to Dr. Eythan Brown. The award was bestowed in memory of Dr. Garikaparthi’s beloved son Achintya Garikaparthi, a promising university student tragically lost in a motor vehicle accident. This private ceremony held at PMH consisted of a donated monetary prize and a plaque for the chosen intern.

Dr. Eythan Brown attended the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill obtaining a Bachelor of Science and Technology. He maintained a 4.0 GPA which eventually led to his success earning a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery Degree in 2021 from the University of the West Indies – Mona & UWI SCMR.

Dr. Brown is currently a Junior House Officer at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau Bahamas. His attention to detail coupled with his work ethic led to this recognition as The Achintya Garikaparthi Memorial Prize Award Recipient better known as The Distinguished House Officer of The Year Award (2021 -2022).

Dr. Brown has been offered a post as a Senior House Officer in the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care at the Princess Margaret Hospital. The Senior Executives and staff of The Princess Margaret Hospital, congratulates Dr. Eythan Brown on this achievement and look forward to his continued growth as a physician at PMH.