PMH responds to the prohibition of illegal substances in Hospital 

SUBSTANCE ABUSE AT PMH! The patient snorts cocaine in the public ward supplied to him! WHAT IS THIS?

STATEMENT| The Public Hospitals Authority wishes to remind the public of our safety protocols and policies.

As such, illegal and prohibited substances, vulgarity, and verbal abuse along with disruptive behaviour will NOT be tolerated at any of our hospitals, facilities, and agencies.

In the event a patient or visitor breaches these policies, the matter will be thoroughly investigated and referred to the necessary Law Enforcement Agency.

We continue to ask the public’s patience in our efforts to provide quality care and their cooperation in partnership to maintain a safe healing environment of care for our clients.