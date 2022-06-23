PM Davis met with the President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi

Prime Minister Davis in discussions with the President of Botswana.

Kigali, Rawanda| Prime Minister Philip Davis Q.C. met with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Both leaders agreed to enter a partnership and exchange…the Bahamas assisting in the development of tourism In Botswana.

In exchange, Botswana will help the Bahamas with technical and other support in developing livestock farming in the Bahamas. Botswana prides itself in declaring they have the world’s best beef.

They are also known for their diamond industry. Both leaders also invited each other to visit their nations.