Police are now at the scene of another homicide….

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a third homicide incident for the week this time unfolding on Pineyard Road (this is a road just west opposite The Department of Corrections between The Prison’s western entrance and Checkers Cafe). There police discovered the victim UNRESPONSIVE!

Now, this is another developing story and the police will update later. BP is wondering if this is another suspect on BAIL as like the two earlier this week! Getting Bail is dangerous around here!

We report yinner decide!