Acting Prime Minister addresses IX Capital Group Limited’s Reception at Balmoral Club

Acting PM Chester Cooper

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper on Wednesday delivered remarks at a Balmoral Club reception to celebrate IX Capital Group Limited’s (trading as Infinox Capital) five years of operations in The Bahamas.

The financial institution established itself locally since June 2017, operating in the Financial Technology (Fintech) arm of the Financial Services industry.

The reception was held to showcase the group’s expansion and vision for the future. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)