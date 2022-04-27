PMH Resumes Normal Patient Visitation & Suspends Drop

PMH.

STATEMENT| The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) is pleased to advise the public that normal patient visitation has resumed, effective Monday, 25th April 2022.

Hospital visiting hours for ALL Wards (except for COVID-19 care areas) remains as Monday to Friday 6pm- 8pm (Weekdays), and Saturday & Sunday 2pm-4pm (Weekends).

The public is advised that visitation is now permitted for patients of ALL ages. Two visitors are permitted at the patient’s bedside at a time for a duration of no longer than fifteen (15) minutes. Limited visitors’ lists for ICU and NICU will continue at per normal: limited to immediate family.

All COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to. Persons entering the hospital must be masked at ALL times. Children under 12 years are NOT permitted in the hospital unless seeking care as a patient accompanied by an adult.

As an Acute Care area, the PMH Emergency Department, continues to restrict visitation.

All visitors must enter and leave via the hospital’s main entrance at the Critical Care Block. The public is further advised that the Patient Personal Items Drop-Off program is suspended until further notice to ALL in-patient Wards, (except for COVID-19 care areas).

The Covid Care areas will continue to facilitate drop-offs at the Reception Desk of the Critical Care Block.

The public is encouraged to follow all advisories and updates from the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information regarding hospital services.