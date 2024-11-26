Police Chief Superintendent and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer arrested and in US Federal custody following cocaine and gun possession on cruise ship…

Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker and Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis.

FLORIDA| Two Bahamian law enforcement officers will lose their pensions and place at the top of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Bahamas Press reports RBPF Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and RBDF Chief Petty Officer Darrin Alexander Roker, 56, has been arrested by US for an alleged importation of Cocaine and firearms.

The pair was transported to Federal Court in New York to face charges, including conspiracy to import cocaine and firearms-related offenses.

Now readers should know that according to our US sources Supt. Curtis is a pilot in-charge of the RBPF air-wing division,. He is also the high-ranking officer in-charge of the Airport Police Division. And get this: HE IS THE ONLY OFFICER PILOT CERTIFIED TO FLY THE RBPF PLANE into the United States of America (And now he damn lock up)! In short this means (according to US sources) The police plane cannot fly into the USA until someone gets certified! BOY THIS IS SERIOUS!

COP Clayton Fernander wrote in a statement on the developments: It has come to my attention that Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, 56, were arrested in Florida yesterday and will be transported to Federal courts in New York for trial.

They have been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine, possession and use of firearms, and firearms conspiracy.

Additionally, Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette 2373, a pensioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, has also been named in the indictment along with other Bahamian nationals. Sergeant Symonette will be suspended from duty effective immediately.

Bahamas Press has warned law enforcement officers and those wearing uniform – to STOP DOING XSS! Yinner must know better and do better! How will we fight crime if yinner doing XHIT? When yinner ain’t landing coke planes on remote islands ya getting caught with drugs?! WHAT IS THIS?

BP is learning one gang of police and defence officers will be indicted soon. Anyway, since we couldn’t deal with yinner The United States will! And the US with all the things happening in the world are on HIGH ALERT OF EVERY MOVEMENT THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN!

And while yinner at it someone needs to deal with the DRUG PEDDLING HAPPENING EVERY DAY on the beach opposite the Fort Charlotte Police Station!

We report yinner decide!