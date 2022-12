Jason Whitfield

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that the Royal Bahamas Police Force Corporal has been arrested and detained in connection with the murder of Passport Office staffer Jason Whitfield.

Whitfield was shot dead inside his government-registered vehicle on Saturday morning around 7:30 am in the Crocus Avenue community of Garden Hills Number 3 Subdivision on December 3rd. He was 43-year-old.

He was pronounced dead on the scene and police opened a homicide investigation.