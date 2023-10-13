Politicians in TCI head to Prison -found guilty of Bribery and Money Laundering!

Two TCI politicians Floyd Hall and Clayton Green

by: Magnetic Media

TCI| Former Deputy Premier and former Speaker of the House and attorney are off to PRISON, Department of Corrections in Grand Turk. In a PRECEDENT setting move, Chief Justice Mabel Agyemang surmised that the trust of the people was boldly and unscrupulously breached, repeatedly.

The judge and jury CJ said despite the 12 year duration of the trial, both must serve time for their crimes of bribery and money laundering against the TCI people.

A shocking outcome as residents either wanted no jail time for Floyd Hall and Clayton Green or much, much more in this first conclusion of the SIPT trials.