Young mother following that explosion needs blood…

Philippa Christie

NASSAU| A young mother is in urgent need of blood after her stove blew up on October 5th at the home on Oxford Avenue in Stapledon Gardens community.

Philippa Christie is now in urgent need of blood following the incident and is in intensive care. She was cooking for the kids when the explosion ripped through the home.

Her boyfriend Earl Johnson was off the island at the time of the incident and is the owner of the home. He thanked the community for their kind support as he go through this trial.

We report yinner decide!