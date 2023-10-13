Third killing in Chippingham recorded this morning…

Solomon “Sollie” Williams.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another killing in Chippingham the third homicide in seven days in this one area. What is happening?

BP is reporting a third male was fatally shot this time on Tyler Street off Boyd Road. The victim died on yhe scene.

Just yesterday a male was shot near a carwash on Eden Street and Baldwin Avenue Chippingham. That victim also died on the scene.

These killings come following the fatal stabbing of Solomon “Soĺlie” Williams over the weekend.

We report yinner decide!