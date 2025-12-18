Pope accepts New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan resignation

Pope Leo XIV officially accepted Dolan’s resignation Thursday morning, the Vatican said. Dolan ha led the archdiocese for 16 years.

Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet will replace Cardinal Timothy Dolan as the Archbishop of New York, the US bishops’ conference announced December 18.

Cardinal Dolan, 75, submitted his resignation to Pope Francis on his 75th birthday in February, as required in canon law. While a bishop must submit his resignation upon turning 75, it is not always immediately accepted by the pope.

Cardinal Dolan has led the Archdiocese of New York since 2009.