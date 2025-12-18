Calvary Deliverance Christian Academy announces its preschool closure!

NASSAU| Calvary Deliverance Christian Academy announced its impending closure with little notice.

In a letter issued on December 15, parents were informed of the school’s planned closure, a move church administrator Terez Neely attributed to significant financial constraints.

A mother, whose child attends the academy, says the timing and lack of consultation have placed parents in an impossible position midway through the 2025–2026 school year. She accused church officials, who also oversee the school’s operations, as being inconsiderate to families now racing against time to secure alternative placements for their children.

Attempts to reach the administrator for comment were unsuccessful.