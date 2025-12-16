Minister Darville highlights progress on healthcare infrastructure and services in Grand Bahama

Governor General’s annual Christmas Visit to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — On the occasion of the Governor General’s visit to the Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 12, 2025, Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville highlighted the ongoing progress in healthcare infrastructure and the continued improvement of healthcare services on Grand Bahama.

Acknowledging past setbacks, Minister Darville reassured Grand Bahama residents that the essential healthcare initiatives are now back on track. These include the installation and completion of the morgue facility and the refurbishment of the modular units at Rand Memorial Hospital, expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, renovations at Davies House to expand oncology and mammogram services, enabling cancer treatment on the island are on track, he said.

Minister Darville also highlighted the progress at the Freeport Campus, with phase one expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 and phase two in the first quarter of 2026.

“With these efforts, we aim to bring quality, comprehensive care closer to our patients, inclusive of oncology services — complete oncology services — here on the island of Grand Bahama,” said Minister Darville.