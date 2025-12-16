14 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED, 75 APPREHENDED AND 36 DEPORTED

Deportation operation at LPIA!

New Providence — On today’s date, thirteen (13) Haitian nationals and one (1) Honduran national appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Deveaux in Magistrate’s Court No. 2, where they were convicted of immigration-related offences, including Overstaying, Illegal Landing, Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer, Possession of a Forged Document and Use of Forged Document.

The group received fines ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00, and custodial sentences ranging from one (1) month to one (1) year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for subsequent deportation. Among those convicted was a Haitian male, Maximus Romeus also known as Raphael Regis, who was arrested on December 9 during a routine status check. He provided a false name to immigration officers and presented a work permit that was not issued to him. He was subsequently convicted of Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer, Possession of a Forged Document and Use of Forged Document and was fined $1,000.00 and sentenced to one (1) year for each count. In default of payment of fine, he would serve an additional six (6) months. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Between 6–12 December, the Enforcement Unit conducted immigration status checks across New Providence, resulting in the processing of approximately seventy-five foreign nationals. This included 67 Haitian nationals, 1 Honduran national, 1 Mexican national, 1 Nigerian national, and 5 Jamaican nationals.

Additionally, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of 29 Haitian nationals, 3 Chinese nationals, 3 Ecuadorian nationals, and 1 Dominican national from New Providence to their respective home countries. All security and health protocols were strictly observed, as the safety and welfare of officers and migrants remain the Department’s highest priority.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages members of the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.