Presentation of King’s 2025 Birthday Honours at Government House

NASSAU, The Bahamas — An Investiture ceremony of the King’s Birthday Honours, 2025 was held in the Ballroom of Government House, December 15, 2025. Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt presented the honours. Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis congratulated the honourees.

Dame Cynthia Pratt presented Insignia to Mr. Talmage Raymond Leo Pinder Sr., CD, JP who received Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for service in Business; Member of the British Empire (MBE) was presented to Mrs. Cynthia Allison Donaldson nee Johnson for Public Service and Activism; Dr. Idamae Hanna for service in the field of Health and Wellness, and Mrs. Eva Hilton, for service in the field of Education. Ms. Shanta Emily Knowles, CD, OM received the King’s Police Medal (KPM) for service in the field of Law Enforcement.