GET READY FOR THE ULTIMATE BEACH DAY: ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND THE BAHAMAS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR FIRST ROYAL BEACH CLUB

December 2025 – Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is officially set to deliver the ultimate beach day. Royal Caribbean, along with local community members and government leaders of The Bahamas, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony just a few days ahead of the beach club’s Dec. 23 grand opening. Pictured left to right are: Philip Simon, President, Royal Caribbean Bahamas; Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean; The Honourable Philip E. Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas; Jason Liberty, Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean; The Honourable Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism, Investments & Aviation of The Bahamas; and Troy Smith, General Manager, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2025 – Today, Royal Caribbean officially marked the debut of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas with a ribbon cutting ceremony just days ahead of welcoming its first vacationers on Dec. 23. Royal Caribbean executives and Bahamian government officials gathered at the all-new beach club to celebrate the launch and highlight the deep collaboration between the vacation brand and The Bahamas that brought the destination to life.

More than 150 government officials, VIPs and community members joined the festivities to celebrate the official ribbon cutting and get an exclusive look at the first-of-its-kind destination. From the location – one of the island’s most idyllic beaches – to the Bahamian food, culture and staff, the beach club combines the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas with signature Royal Caribbean touches across the experience, service and design.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is set to redefine the ideal beach day with all-inclusive experiences for every vacationer and mood. From all-day party vibes at Party Cove’s The Floating Flamingo – the world’s largest swim up bar – to laidback energy at Chill Beach and nonstop family time at Family Beach, vacationers can create their ultimate beach day in more ways than one.

For more information on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island and day pass options, guests can visit Royal Caribbean’s website.