Popular musical artist Mr. Herbert George Mackey passes at 75….

Mr. Herbert George Mackey, 75

NASSAU| The community of Waterford in South Eleuthera is mourning the passing of a son of the soil: Mr. Herbert George Mackey.

Mackey passed away on Wednesday at his residence on Johnson Road at the age of 75.

He was a talented vocalist who sang with The Falcon Image Band which produced songs like “Stealin Love”, “Next Change” and “Gern Down to Raysha”.

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to the talented musician’s family and the community of Waterford, Eleuthera on his passing.

May his Soul Rest in Peace.