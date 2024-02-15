The Bahamas is set to produce the next Wimbledon Champion as young Kaylah Fox climbs in the ranks!

Our next Wimbeldon Champion Kaylah Fox

NASSAU| The Bahamas could be in the race to produce the next Wimbledon Champion as 13-year-old tennis sensation, Kaylah Fox, daughter of Deshon and Ayodele Fox, has been turning heads in the tennis world.

Her easy power and agile movements on court have propelled her to the top ranking in junior girls tennis in the Bahamas; she is also quickly moving up the rankings in the United States.

At the recent Bahama Pure Water and Ice tournament in Grand Bahama (Feb 10 -12), Kaylah won both the U14 and U16 girls finals in an impressive manner, beating two other top juniors to take home the double crowns.

In the U14 finals Kaylah won easily against Briana Houlgrave 6-1, 6-2. The U16 finals was more competitive, with both players showing great form; in the end Kaylah’s steadiness, big first serve and winners off of the forehand gave her the 6-3, 6-4 win against Sarai Clarke.

Kaylah lives and trains in Florida. She is certainly a future athlete to watch.

Kaylah plays in El Salvador for the Bahamas next month. The Ministry of Sports may want to follow that. This is an ITF world juniors event.

