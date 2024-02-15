The Governor General invites ISBET students to build the nation, and also its next generation

Governor General Cynthia Mother Pratt delivers an invitation to students to build the country.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Students of the International School of Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology (ISBET Bahamas) received a special pre-Valentine’s Day treat with the visit of Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, February 12, 2024. Her visit was to also honor the legacy of the late Mitzie Turnquest, community leader and former director of operations of the school who passed away in October, 2023.

H.E. Leslia Miller-Brice, Bahamas CARICOM Ambassador, and the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and the Public Service, were among the special guests who were present for the occasion.

In her greetings, the Governor General told the students that Ms. Turnquest was a “special” person who put the concerns of others above herself.

“Mitzie wanted me to succeed,” said the Governor General. “She was determined to make life better for me. I had to come here this morning because of what she meant to me. I’ve come this morning with love in my heart because of Mitzie Turnquest, she was one in a million. She’s gone but she’s not forgotten because of the impact she’s made on so many lives.”

The Governor General briefly shared some highlights of her life’s journey.

“I did not have the privilege of going to a private school. I only know the public school and the public school produced a lot of leaders in our nation.

“I came from the inner city and still live in the inner city. I came from a family of 16 children – 13 boys and 3 girls. I did not have the type of clothing that you are wearing.

“When I went to school, at the age of 14 you had to leave school if your parents could not pay for you to go to Government High School, which was at that time a private school.

“At your age I was leaving school with no hope because I must now go and look for a job at the age of 14. If you wanted to continue your education you had to go to night/evening school, because my years in school were finished. I had to get it the “hard” way but you have the opportunity, the village. I see teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, business persons, bankers, nurses [in you].

“I was poor but I had a brain, thank God. I took the Nursing exam, passed it, entered Nursing at the Princess Margaret Hospital, and spent 17 years in the Operating Theatre.”

The Governor General told the students that they are needed to build the nation. “This nation is depending on you. We need you. We need brilliant minds to build this nation. There will be another generation after you. You must build that generation.”

She also warned them not to take their privileges for granted. “Your parents are sacrificing for you to be in this school, don’t let them down,” she said.

She also expressed thanks to the teachers for their work.

Labour and Public Service Minister, Pia Glover-Rolle called on the student body to honor the life and legacy of Ms. Turnquest:

“As we are in our week of love, I want us to honor Mitzie in every way that we can and in all that we do. As we move forward I want us to honor her through the letters of her name.

M-Motivator

I-Inspiration

T-Tremendous

Z-Zealous

I-Inspiration

E-Excellence and exuberance

“You are a part of the legacy of Mitzie Turnquest not only here as students but after you leave. You are the seeds that will plant the trees that will [provide] shade for the future of our nation.

“Share love with each other and embody the love that Mitzie had for ISBET, you and the nation,” said Minister Glover-Rolle.