The poet in opposition leader Michael Pintard in a secret meeting with Union Leaders… WELL, LOOKA DIS?!

NASSAU| An interesting development happened last week with the Opposition Party headed by Michael Pintard.

Pintard decided to hold a meeting in secret with Union Leaders in the country. He decided to have a meeting with stakeholders during one of the most peaceful periods in the country with Union and Government relations. Unemployment in the country now stands in single digits and is at its lowest levels in nine years!

When the PLP came to office in 2021, the Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Government met some 25 unresolved Union Agreements left on the table by the former Minnis-led FNM Government.

Readers of Bahamas Press recall how doctors and nurses were striking as the ability to solve labour matters were left on the table without any solution in sight by the former medical doctor PM aka Competent Authority. Meanwhile Dion Foulkes was the Labour Minister. They left all 25 Industrial agreements expired – some for years! The FNM did nothing to create peace and harmony with workers!

PM Davis and team, on the other hand, got to work immediately resolving long disputed labour matters with labour leaders. They delivered jobs for thousands, raised the minimum wage, began hiring scores of unemployed Bahamians into many areas, even in the private sector. To date, they have settled and signed some 25 labour industrial agreements across the country. What could Michael Pintard have to say to labour leaders? Did he apologize to them for his former FNM Cabinet’s failures with labour in the country? And why was the meeting done in secret, knowing BP ga find out?!

Did Pintard ask for forgiveness? Did he repent for the actions of Minnis and Foulkes? Or did he show up to read poetry and bedtime stories; promising what he wants to do for them while in opposition? These people believe Bahamians forget!

Bahamas Press wants to remind persons in unions that … if you want a government that works for people, look to Davis. And if you want a storyteller, poet and playwright, then keep listening to Pintard.

WE GONE!

We report yinner decide!