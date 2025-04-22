Press Statement From The Office Of The Prime Minister On Fake AI-Generated Video Circulating Online

This AI video generated by SCAMMERS and shared by opposition teams.

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise the public that a video currently circulating online purporting to show Prime Minister Philip Davis promoting an investment scheme is fake and generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This video was not produced, authorized, or endorsed by the Office of the Prime Minister or any government agency. We strongly caution the public against sharing or relying on digitally manipulated media designed to mislead or exploit.

The matter has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for further investigation.

We urge all Bahamians to remain vigilant, verify sources of information, and report suspicious or misleading content to the proper authorities.