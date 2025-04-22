Killarney MP hits ground in Marco City and Central Grand Bahama over the Easter Holiday – WHAT YINNER THINK IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN NOW?!

Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis and Mrs Minnis speaking with residents on Grand Bahama over the Easter holidays.

FREEPORT| Former PM The MOST Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis spent the Easter holidays on Grand Bahama Island speaking with voters and presenting gifts and well wishes to residents.

Minnis made stops to his brother – a wartime general “Boxer” Minnis – who is getting ready to do the bidding of the former PM.

BP sources hard on the ground tell us Minnis is also eying Marco City and Central Grand Bahama to prepare a shocking surprise on soon GONE Leader of the FNM Michael Pintard.

BP warned FNMs in the upper echelons of the Party that Dr. Minnis aka DA BLACK MAMBA of Bahamian politics will not go down without a fight if he is denied a seat in Killarney.

Pintard said Minnis is not running; failing to give proper notice to the Executives of the Party. Minnis has gone on record stating that he is RUNNING in the upcoming General Elections!

We at BP are now watching this face-off between the two leaders deep inside the FNM. And this past weekend Minnis went on the ground in GROUND BAHAMA! Minnis was giving away baskets to the children. But we at BP know better!

Well What is this?

We report yinner decide!