Cartwright fails to adhere to Pintard’s directives to take down the sign outside the Community Centre!

OUTGOING MP REFUSES TO REMOVE SIGN.

NASSAU| Outgoing St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is still defying rules which govern constituency community offices.

Not even FNM Leader Michael Pintard can influence the Mace flinging lawless MP to remove the sign now placed in front of the St Barnabas Community Centre Headquarters.

BP understands even FNM Leader Michael Pintard has spoken to the MP who knows full well that constituency offices cannot be dressed with party colours or symbols.

Since our first report on this matter Cartwright covered the torch on the poster with a flyer in hopes that it would satisfy the rules. But far from it!

PIntard’s out of control member wants to show that no one can tell him to follow the rules and he is hellbent on breaking rules, snatching and grabbing things, and continuing on a path of BREAKING THE LAWS! ALL WHILE GOING UNPUNISHED! NO SURPRISE HERE!

BP is warning once again the OUTGOING MP FOR ST. Barnabas to take down that FNM sign outside the Community Centre.

A word to the wise is sufficient!

We report yinner decide!